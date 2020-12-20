Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $70.44.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Argo Group International by 276.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

