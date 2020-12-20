Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 6,200 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,341,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 994,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 182,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $428.56 million, a P/E ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

