Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.24% of Civista Bancshares worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 140,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $318,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIVB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $258.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.93. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

