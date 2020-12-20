Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,322 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,135 shares of company stock worth $2,047,400. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $131.11 on Friday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFPT. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

