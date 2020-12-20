Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alico were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alico during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Alico during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alico by 44.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alico by 33.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,317,046.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ALCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

