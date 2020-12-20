Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $512,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,193 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

