Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,832,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,433,000 after buying an additional 350,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,471,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 130,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 352,118 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 337,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,409,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.01.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.