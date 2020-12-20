Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $130.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is likely to continue benefiting from solid organic growth, which have been driving revenues. Sturdy performance across its Brokerage and Risk Management segments also bode well. The company expects fourth-quarter organic revenues in Risk Management segment to be similar or slightly better than the third quarter. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Its solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company’s margin expansion. Also, high debt level has been inducing an increase in interest expenses. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.53.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.98. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

