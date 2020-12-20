Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 6,026.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,636 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.57% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,002 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APAM opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.34%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

