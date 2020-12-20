Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

ASHTY opened at $184.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day moving average is $147.31. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

