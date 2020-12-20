Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.66. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.