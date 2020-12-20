Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 130.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,609,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 166,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

