Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives $17.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several research firms recently commented on AXLA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 43.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 12,548,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 69.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,375,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 28.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 216,278 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 50.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcella Health stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 184,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 22.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

