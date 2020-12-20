Axe Price Tops $0.0675 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. Axe has a total market capitalization of $354,893.68 and approximately $106,155.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000181 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000077 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.