Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.91.

Shares of AXSM opened at $78.27 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

