Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $23.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE:BKR opened at $21.17 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,479,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,441,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,398,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,217,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

