Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth $267,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth $587,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 26.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BCH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

