Barclays Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $95.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

NYSE DHI opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 in the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

