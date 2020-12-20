Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.