Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SPRO opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,453,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,758,891. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,786,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

