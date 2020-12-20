(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) Receives $70.33 Average PT from Brokerages

(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BF.B. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of (BF.B) in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of (BF.B) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of (BF.B) from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of (BF.B) from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE BF.B traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. 2,231,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73. (BF.B) has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from (BF.B)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. (BF.B)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

(BF.B) Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

