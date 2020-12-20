BidaskClub Downgrades CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) to Strong Sell

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $13.08 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96.
In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
