BidaskClub Downgrades Humana (NYSE:HUM) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $459.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.05.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $391.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after buying an additional 403,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,823,000 after buying an additional 167,297 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

