BidaskClub Lowers NiSource (NYSE:NI) to Sell

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. NiSource has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

