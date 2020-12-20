BidaskClub Lowers Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 650.0% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth about $75,996,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 16,533.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,136,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,442 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth about $37,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

