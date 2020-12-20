BidaskClub Upgrades Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Buy

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BVN stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 168.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 440,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 276,475 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 358.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 240,144 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,752 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

