BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut BioLineRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $55.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

