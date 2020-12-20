BitCoal (COAL) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $6,339.19 and approximately $10.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00652475 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

