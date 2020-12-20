Bitcore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.15

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Bitcore has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcore has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,489.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $649.22 or 0.02763881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00502055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.01339159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00650654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00314728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00027197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00078080 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,487,885 coins and its circulating supply is 17,986,926 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.