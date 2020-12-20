BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,486 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.97% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 129.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 45.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 102.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $337.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.20. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

