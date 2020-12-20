BlackRock Inc. Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 27.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,259 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 334.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 54,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,906 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 29.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGRO. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.16. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.73 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

