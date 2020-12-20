BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 903,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.34% of LifeVantage worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,197,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 28,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage Co. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. Analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

