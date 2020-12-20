BlackRock Inc. Sells 258,541 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $267.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.91.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

