BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,618 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.47% of Ames National worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ames National by 275.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ames National by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATLO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ames National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Scott T. Bauer acquired 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $37,861.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,917 shares of company stock valued at $57,948. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $25.09 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.59%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

