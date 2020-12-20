BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 712,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 4.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Total by 2.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Total by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Total by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 5.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $43.57 on Friday. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

