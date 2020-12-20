BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

BSD stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Profile

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

