BLAST Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market cap of $77,071.30 and approximately $9.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002810 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002134 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006823 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000134 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 46,944,254 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

