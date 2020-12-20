Blocknet Price Reaches $2.43 on Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00010403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and approximately $28,831.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,359,021 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

