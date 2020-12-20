BLOCKv Reaches Market Cap of $7.08 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $7.08 million and $34,069.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00370211 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025922 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 84.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

