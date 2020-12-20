Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. Sells 20,685 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BAH opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

