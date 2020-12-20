Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Shares Up 8%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 4,030,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,883,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borqs Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Borqs Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.