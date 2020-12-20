Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,780. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.24. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at $24,950,697.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 148.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 249.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 95,081 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 23.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

