Brokerages Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce sales of $67.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.30 million. Amyris posted sales of $40.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $164.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.70 million to $172.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $254.56 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $284.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Amyris stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.80. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

