Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Magna International reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Magna International by 207.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 612,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,914. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.