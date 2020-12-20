Brokerages Expect Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.51. Weyerhaeuser reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,433.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

WY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.74. 7,757,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,883. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

