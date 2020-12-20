Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Price Target at C$0.70

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark lowered Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,093,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,613.10.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$157.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.75.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$156.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.45 million. Analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

