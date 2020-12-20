Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Target Price at $100.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $106.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

