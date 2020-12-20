Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Target Price at $38.40

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Wolfe Research lowered Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,547,000 after acquiring an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 220,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 524,016 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,815. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

