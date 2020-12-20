Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Target Price at $22.50

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

HUYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HUYA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.09. 2,432,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,101. HUYA has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HUYA by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,414 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in HUYA by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in HUYA by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

