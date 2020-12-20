Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price at $179.86

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.82. 457,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,039. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $219.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.46.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $715,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,411.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,313. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 338,187 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,131 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 838.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

